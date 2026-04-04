For tonight quiet and mostly clear with temperatures only dipping to about 65 degrees, while winds pick up from the south gusting upwards of 25 mph at times. For Easter, clouds build early, and showers develop through the afternoon, with the chance of a few thunderstorms mixed in. Winds kick up with gusts up to 35 mph. Highs in the low 70s. Rainfall totals could range from a quarter to a half inch. Sunday night, showers taper off, mainly ending by early evening with much cooler air moving in behind the system, bringing overnight lows to around 43 degrees. Monday sunshine returns, with noticeably cooler temperatures and a high near 60. Tuesday stays sunny, but even cooler in the morning, with lows dipping close to freezing around 32 degrees, and a high near 56. Wednesday continues the stretch of dry weather with sunshine and a high around 53 degrees, followed by a chilly night in the upper 30s. We begin to warm things back up by Thursday, with sunny skies and a high near 65. Friday is looking like pleasant spring conditions with lots of sunshine and a high near 70 degrees.
Forecast April 4th, 2026
- Michael Dane
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- Updated
Michael Dane
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