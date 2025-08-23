For today, large waves, coastal flooding, and dangerous rip currents, as the effects continue across Delmarva from
hurricane Erin. We'll see sunny skies and highs near 80 degrees. Winds out of the SE 5-10mph. For tonight partly cloudy skies
and lows in the mid 60's. Winds out of the SE diminishing by morning. Sunday a cold front moves into the area bringing
the chance of showers later in the day. We'll see partly sunny skies highs in the mid 80's. Winds out of the south 5-10mph.
Sunday evening a chance of showers and thunderstorms early, otherwise mostly cloudy low's in the mid 60's. Chance of precipitation 30%.
Monday showers and storms remain in the forecast early, becoming mostly sunny highs near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday evening partly cloudy skies and lows near 60. Tuesday sunshine returns with mostly sunny skies highs in the mid 70's.
Tuesday evening temps dip to the upper 50's with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday and Thursday look like twins, with mostly sunny
skies, day time highs in the mid to upper 70's, and nighttime lows in the mid 50's. Friday mostly sunny and highs in the upper 70's.