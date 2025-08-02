For today, below average temperatures with lower humidity, we'll see an abundance of sunshine with
temps hovering around 80 degrees. Winds out of the NE 10-15mph, gusting to 25mph later in the day.
Saturday evening mostly clear skies, with a low around 60. Winds begin out of the East 5 mph, calming as the evening continues.
Sunday sunshine returns, with temps near 81 degrees. Light northeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Sunday evening mostly clear skies, with a low around 61. East wind 5 mph, calming as the evening continues.
Monday high pressure to our North keeps things sunny, with a high near 84. Monday evening, partly cloudy skies,
with a low around 62. Tuesday another sunshine filled forecast with highs near 84. Tuesday evening partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Wednesday clouds move into the forecast with partly sunny skies and a little cooler, with a high near 82.
Wednesday evening slight chance of showers late, otherwise mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday showers remain in the forecast later in the day. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday evening, chance of showers, mostly cloudy skies, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday partly sunny, with showers in the forecast, high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.