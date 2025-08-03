For today, below average temperatures continue along with the lower humidity. Mostly sunny skies and
highs near 81 degrees. Light north wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Sunday evening mostly clear skies, with a low around 59. Winds begin out of the Northeast 5 mph, calming as the evening continues.
Monday high pressure to our North keeps things sunny, with a high near 84. Winds out of the Northeast 5-10mph.
Monday evening, mostly clear skies, with a low around 62. Winds out of the east 5 mph.
Tuesday another sunshine filled forecast with highs near 84. Tuesday evening partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Wednesday clouds move into the forecast with partly sunny skies and a little cooler, with a high near 82.
Wednesday evening slight chance of showers late, otherwise mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday showers remain in the forecast later in the day. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday evening, chance of showers, mostly cloudy skies, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday partly sunny, with showers in the forecast, high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Sunshine returns with mostly sunny skies and highs near 85 degrees.