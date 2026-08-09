Happy Sunday Funday Delmarva! It’s going to be another hot one today, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing to around 93 degrees. It will feel even hotter, with heat index values reaching as high as 101. Winds out of the SW 5-10 mph will bring little relief from the heat and humidity. There is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon, mainly after 2 o’clock. Tonight, skies will turn mostly clear, with temperatures dropping to the mid 70s. The heat continues into Monday, with mostly sunny skies and a highs near 95. It will feel close to 100 degrees again, with a few showers and thunderstorms possible Monday night. Tuesday brings a better chance for storms, especially during the afternoon, with a high around 92. Wednesday We’ll gradually cool down through the rest of the week. Expect highs in the upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday, then the mid-80s Friday and Saturday. By Friday night, temperatures could dip into the mid-60s.

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