Mostly sunny and breezy today with a high near 51, southwest winds turning northwest this afternoon and gusting up to 30 miles per hour.
Clear and cold tonight with lows around 23, Winds out of the Northwest 5-10mph. Windchills making it feel like the teens. Monday stays sunny,
but cooler with a high near 42. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Clouds increase Monday night with
a slight chance of light rain or snow after midnight. Tuesday turns mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and a high near 51.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Wednesday looks sunny and dry near with highs hovering the 50 degree mark.
For Christmas Day, expect mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain and highs in the low 50s. Rain chances linger into Thursday
night and Friday. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Saturday we'll see partly sunny skies, with a high near 49.>