Extreme Cold Warning in effect from February 7, 06:00 AM EST until February 8, 10:00 AM EST
High Wind Warning in effect from February 7, 08:00 AM EST until February 7, 09:00 PM EST
A stretch of bitterly cold and blustery weather will dominate the weekend before a gradual warming trend takes hold next week. Saturday will be partly sunny but sharply colder, with temperatures falling to around 15 by late morning and dangerous wind chill values dropping as low as -6, as strong northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph produce gusts up to 55 mph. Conditions
remain blustery Saturday night, with partly cloudy skies, lows near 9, and wind chills again below zero. Sunday will be sunny but cold, with a high near 23 and continued northwest winds gusting to 30 mph, keeping wind chills as low as -7, before calmer conditions arrive Sunday night with mostly clear skies and lows around 10. The cold eases on Monday under mostly sunny skies and a high near 32, followed by a continued warmup Tuesday with mostly sunny conditions and highs climbing into the mid-40s. Clouds increase Tuesday night ahead of a milder Wednesday, when mostly cloudy skies and a high near 50 will bring a 30 percent chance of rain during the afternoon. Temperatures cool slightly late in the week, with highs in the low to mid-40s Thursday and Friday, and a continued chance—around 30 percent—of mixed rain and snow by Friday under mostly cloudy skies.