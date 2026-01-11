Sunday starts unsettled with showers likely before 9 a.m. and another chance for rain after 3 p.m.,
with clouds lingering through mid-morning before gradual clearing. Temperatures will fall through
the day, reaching around 41 degrees by late afternoon, and northwest winds will be brisk at 5 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Sunday night turns mostly clear and colder, with lows near 29 and gusty
west winds continuing overnight. Monday brings sunshine with a high near 44 and lighter winds, followed by
a clear and cold Monday night with lows near 29. Tuesday stays sunny and milder with highs around 50, and clouds
increase Tuesday night with lows near 39. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy but mild, reaching the low 50s,
before cooler air returns Thursday with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning and a high near 42.
Dry but colder weather settles in late week, with mostly sunny skies Friday and Saturday, highs near 40
Friday and mid-40s by Saturday, and overnight lows in the 20s.