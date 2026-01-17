Mostly cloudy skies continue through the early morning hours with most of Delmarva waking in the lower 30s, with a light south breeze. For today, a mix of sun and clouds with noticeably milder air moving in, pushing highs close to 50 degrees. South winds will pick up at 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts over 25mph. While we start dry a slight chance of rain develops during the afternoon, with a rain to snow in the Northern portions of Delmarva. Saturday night, rain chances increase after midnight, with rain likely and possibly mixing with snow toward early Sunday morning as temperatures fall into the
mid-30s, though little to no snow accumulation is expected at that time. Sunday turns colder and unsettled with periods of rain and snow throughout the day, highs only in the mid-30s, winds out of the north 5-10 mph gusting as high as 20 mph. Light snow accumulation of around 1 - 2 inches, before precipitation tapers off Sunday night. Skies gradually clear Sunday night with much colder air settling in, dropping lows near 19 degrees. Martin Luther King Day looks bright and dry with sunshine and highs near 39. Colder air arrives Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s and morning lows in the teens, before temperatures gradually rebound mid to late week, reaching the mid-40s by Thursday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.