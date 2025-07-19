A weak cold front lingers over the area Saturday bringing the additional chances for showers and storms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. 
Saturday evening showers and storms late, mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Sunday  chance of showers and storms in the afternoon, otherwise mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Sunday
evening, slight chance of showers and storms, partly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Monday
 seasonable temperatures return with sunny skies, with a high near 85. 
Monday  evening mostly clear skies, with a low around 66. Tuesday
 waking up to sunshine, with a high near 83. Tuesday  evening mostly clear, with a low around 67. Wednesday  sunshine remains in the forecast with highs near 84 degrees. Wednesday  evening mostly clear, with a low around 69. 
Thursday  sunny skies, with a high near 89. Thursday  evening clear skies with a low around 74. Friday  the warmest day of the week brings humidity in the afternoon and the chance of showers and storms. Highs 93 degrees.

