Dry conditions continue across Delmarva as a high pressure settles in from the north, bringing lower
humidity than expected. For today waking up to temps in the lower 60's, gives way to an abundance of
sunshine across the peninsula. Highs today in the upper 80's. Winds calm becoming southwest 5-10 mph by afternoon.
Saturday evening mostly clear, with a low around 65 degrees. Winds remain southeast 5-10 mph.
Sunday waking up to sunny skies and highs near 89. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Sunday evening chance of showers and storms
moves in the forecast as a tropical low pressure moves in along the Southeast coast. Monday unstable summertime conditions
take over with showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Highs 88 degrees and 40% chance of precipitation. Monday
evening showers and thunderstorms possible other wise mostly cloudy. Chance of precipitation 40%.
Tuesday conditions remain unstable, highs 91 degrees, with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Tuesday evening
showers and storms with lows 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wednesday sunshine returns with highs in
the lower 90's. Wednesday evening chance of showers early, otherwise partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday evening a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.