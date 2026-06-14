For your Sunday Funday, hot and humid across the region, with temperatures in the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Winds out of the south 10-15 mph gusting over 25 mph at times. Tonight, keep an eye on the sky. Showers and thunderstorms are likely this evening, especially before 11 PM. Some storms could bring heavy downpours and gusty winds. Overnight lows in the upper 60s. Monday, a much more comfortable air mass moves in behind the front. Expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 82. Northwest winds will be a bit breezy at times, making for a pleasant afternoon. Monday night, partly cloudy and cooler, with lows around 61. Tuesday, mostly sunny with a high near 79 degrees. A beautiful day with light winds. There's just a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm Tuesday night, but most locations stay dry. Wednesday brings a mix of clouds and sunshine with warmer temperatures returning. Highs reach the mid-80s. Thursday, summer heat builds back in with highs near 93 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Friday, the chance for showers and thunderstorms increases once again. Expect scattered storms and highs near 90 degrees. Looking ahead to next Saturday, sunshine returns with pleasant conditions and highs in the upper 80s.
Mgrewe
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