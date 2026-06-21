Today marks the first day of summer, and it's also Father's Day, and the weather is certainly delivering a classic summer feel. For today mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5-10 mph with gusts upwards of 15 mph. For this evening clouds move in overnight, with lows near 69 degrees. Monday turns hotter, with plenty of sunshine and afternoon highs climbing into the lower 90s. A few showers may develop late in the day, but the better chance for rain arrives Monday night as showers and thunderstorms become likely, bringing periods of heavy rain and gusty winds. Lingering scattered showers and storms remain possible on Tuesday before conditions gradually improve, with highs in the mid-80s. Sunshine returns for Wednesday and Thursday with pleasant summer temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s. Another chance of showers arrives late Thursday night into Friday, followed by a mostly sunny and warm start to next weekend with highs around 90 degrees.
Mgrewe
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