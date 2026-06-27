For your Saturday, expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers developing during the morning. Rain chances increase through the afternoon, with showers and thunderstorms becoming more widespread
after noon. Some storms could produce brief heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. High temperatures will top out around 83 degrees with a light southwest breeze at 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Tonight, a few showers and thunderstorms may linger into the evening before gradually becoming more isolated overnight. Skies remain mostly cloudy and humid with temps in the lower 70s.
Sunday, arrives with mostly cloudy skies and another chance of scattered showers. Another round of thunderstorms becomes possible after 2 p.m., although not everyone will see rain. Highs in the mid 80s, with light easterly winds. Rain chances are 30%, so many areas will stay dry for much of the day.
Sunday night, weather begins to improve as showers come to an end. Expect mostly cloudy skies with overnight lows dropping to around 67 degrees. Monday arrives with mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and a pleasant high
near 85 degrees, making for one of the nicest days of the week. Monday night stays mostly clear with a low around 66 degrees.
Tuesday sunshine and warmer temperatures as highs climb to around 88 degrees. Tuesday night remains clear and mild with lows near 71 degrees. By Wednesday, the summer heat really begins to build. Expect sunny skies with
afternoon temperatures reaching 93 degrees. Wednesday night stays warm with a low around 76 degrees.
Here comes the hottest stretch of the forecast. Thursday will be sunny and very hot with highs approaching 100 degrees. Combined with the humidity, heat index values could climb well over 100. Overnight temperatures only fall to around 80 degrees, offering little relief. Friday the hottest day of the week with abundant sunshine and afternoon highs soaring to around 102 degrees.
This level of heat can become dangerous if precautions aren't taken. Be sure to stay hydrated, limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, and never leave children or pets in parked vehicles.