For your Sunday Funday we'll start the day with patchy fog, so if you're heading out early, allow a little extra travel time. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, and temperatures will climb to the lower 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible through the late morning, with the best chance for thunderstorms between about 2 and 4 this afternoon. A few lingering showers and storms remain possible into the evening. Some locations could pick up a quarter to a half inch of rain, with locally higher amounts under the heavier downpours. Winds will be light, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Tonight, any lingering showers move out, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and a low near 67 degrees. Looking ahead, Monday
through Wednesday will bring a return to sunshine and a warming trend, with highs climbing from the mid-80s Monday to the lower 90s Wednesday. Then the heat wave hits late week, with highs near or above 100 degrees Thursday and Friday, continuing into the Independence Day weekend. Stay weather-aware this afternoon Delmarva.