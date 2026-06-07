Tonight we'll see clear skies and pleasant conditions with overnight lows in the mid 60s with a light northeast breeze.
A refreshing start to the work week with wall-to-wall sunshine and highs topping out near 77 degrees, making it one of the most comfortable days of the week. Monday night will be clear and cool as temperatures fall into the mid-50s by morning. Tuesday stays sunny and pleasant, with highs around 85 degrees and lows near 63. By Wednesday, temperatures climb back into the upper 80s under partly sunny skies. Looking ahead to the latter part of the week, moisture begins to return. We'll see a 30 percent chance of showers Wednesday night through Thursday night, with highs near 89 degrees. Friday remains warm and humid, with highs around 92 degrees and a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Saturday another chance of showers with mostly sunny skies, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 30%.