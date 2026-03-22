Fog early this morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies before gradual clearing this afternoon, with a very warm high near 77 degrees. Winds out of the South 5-10 mph early, turning southwest with gusts upwards of 20 mph. Clouds increase again tonight with lows in the mid 50s. On Monday, expect a
chance of showers and even a few thunderstorms through late morning into early afternoon, followed by clearing skies. Breezy northwest winds 10-15 mph, gusting upwards of 30 mph and highs near 58. Much colder air moves in Monday night with lows dropping to the low 30s. The rest of the week trends
cooler, with highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s through midweek under a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures rebound slightly by Thursday into the mid-60s before another chance of showers arrives late Thursday night into Friday. Cooler, drier air returns by Saturday with sunny skies and highs near 50.