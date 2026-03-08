For today, we'll see mostly cloudy skies with showers likely through the afternoon. A chance for thunderstorms moves in especially between about 2 and 5 PM. Our highs today will be in the low 70s with winds out of the Southwest 5-10 mph, with gusts upwards of 20 mph. Rain chances are sitting around 60 percent, though most spots will see light amounts, unless you get under a thunderstorm. Tonight, a few lingering showers are possible early before skies remain mostly cloudy with a low near 45. Monday turns much nicer with mostly sunny skies and a high near 69. Sunshine continues Tuesday with highs in the low 70s, and Wednesday looks even warmer with partly sunny skies and highs around the mid-70s. Rain chances return late Wednesday night and especially Thursday with breezy conditions and a high near 67. Behind that system, cooler air moves in with a low near freezing Thursday night, followed by a mostly sunny but cooler Friday with highs
in the low 50s. Saturday rebounds a bit with partly sunny skies and highs near 60.