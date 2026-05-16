For today, expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph will become breezy at times, with gusts up to 25 mph.
Tonight, clouds will gradually increase as winds shift out of the south around 10 mph. Overnight temperatures will remain mild, falling into the mid 60s.
For your Sunday Funday, look for more sunshine and even warmer conditions, with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 80s. West winds stay light near 5 mph. Sunday evening remains clear and comfortable, with temperatures dipping back into the mid 60s overnight.
From Monday through Wednesday, summerlike conditions take over with above-average temperatures, hot and dry weather, and abundant sunshine. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 90s each day, while overnight lows remain mild in the upper 60s.
Changes arrive late Wednesday as clouds increase and scattered showers begin to develop overnight.
Thursday turns much cooler, with showers likely and daytime highs dropping into the low 70s.
By Friday, a few lingering showers remain possible along with cooler than average temperatures holding in the mid 60s.