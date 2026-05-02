For your Saturday, mostly cloudy skies, with a slight chance of a passing shower, especially between the late morning and early afternoon hours. Highs today near 60 degrees. Winds out of the northwest 5-10 mph. For tonight clouds gradually clear, with lows dipping to around 43. Sunday sunshine returns, with highs in the low 60s. Breezy northwest winds 10-15 mph, gusting upwards of 25 mph at times. For Sunday night skies remain clear and winds calm down, lows in the mid 40s. Warming trend begins Monday, with sunny skies with a high near 73, followed by mostly clear skies Monday night. By Tuesday, we’re looking at full sunshine and a high near 80, definitely the pick of the week. Clouds begin to increase Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s, and by Wednesday night, there’s a chance for showers. Rain chances continue into Thursday, where showers are likely and highs stay in the mid-70s. We start to dry things out again by Friday, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 65.

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