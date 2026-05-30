Good morning Delmarva, cool start to the day gives way to sunshine with afternoon temps climbing into the lower 70s. Winds out of the north 10 to 15 mph, will make it feel a bit cooler at times, with gusts over 25 mph at times. If you're heading outdoors early, you'll want a light jacket. For this evening, the wind diminishes and skies remain clear. Temperatures will fall quickly after sunset, with overnight lows dropping to around 48 degrees. For Sunday, plenty of sunshine and pleasant conditions with a high near 74. Sunday night remains mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s. Monday starts sunny and warm with a high around 78 degrees. A slight chance of a late-day shower develops during the afternoon, but most areas stay dry. Tuesday brings mostly sunny skies and a cooler high near 72. Clear and comfortable Tuesday night with lows in the low 50s. Wednesday looks beautiful with abundant sunshine and highs in the low 70s. Mostly clear Wednesday night. Thursday stays sunny and warmer, reaching the upper 70s. And by Friday, summer like warmth arrives with plenty of sunshine and highs climbing into the mid 80s.
Mgrewe
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today