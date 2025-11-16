INCREASED FIRE DANGER ALERT - Strong Northwesterly winds with dry conditions have brought on this warning.
Please take caution when engaging in any activities involving fire, such as burning yard debris, having campfires or
using fire pits, as fires will be capable of spreading rapidly. Above average start for your Sunday Funday with
temperatures peaking near 61 degrees by 9 a.m. and then falling as the day progresses to around 52 by afternoon.
It will be extremely breezy with strong northwest winds gusting above 40 mph. Sunday evening skies remain mostly
clear with lows near 38 degrees and continued breezy west winds. Monday will be sunny and cool with highs in the
upper 40s and gusty northwest winds, followed by a mostly clear Monday night with temperatures dropping to right
around freezing and winds becoming calm after midnight. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 50, with
rain showers moving in Tuesday evening with lows around 40. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid
50s, and Wednesday night will remain mostly cloudy with a low near 43. Thursday will be partly sunny and milder
with highs near 60 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy Thursday night with lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be
mostly cloudy with a high near 65, with a 40% chance of rain Friday night and a low near 53 degrees. Saturday will
be partly sunny with a continued chance of showers and a high near 65.