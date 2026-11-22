For your Sunday Funday, we'll see rain moving in after lunchtime. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, with a high in the mid 60s. Winds out of the east at 10 to 15 mph, gusting upwards of 25 mph. Chance of showers is 70%. Tonight, a few showers linger, before skies gradually begin to clear and temps dip to the low to mid 50s. Monday is shaping up to be the nicest day of the week, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 60s. Monday night temps take a tumble to around 38 degrees. Tuesday will be sunny but much cooler, with highs hovering 50 degrees. Tuesday night, temps hover the freezing mark, bring in those sensitive plants. Wednesday brings more clouds, with a high around 56. Rain moves back in Wednesday night, with showers likely
after midnight. Thanksgiving Day itself looks wet and breezy, with a 90% chance of showers and a high in the upper 50s. A few showers linger Thursday night before skies begin to improve. By Friday, we'll see some sunshine return, with a high near 57. Saturday looks even better, with mostly sunny skies and high in the low 50s.