Mild start to your Sunday Funday, with most of Delmarva waking up to temps in the upper 50s lower 60s by the coast. For today mostly sunny skies and warmer high near 75. Winds out of the South 10-15 mph gusting up to 30 mph in the afternoon Tonight, cold front crosses Delmarva bringing showers late, with lows in the lower 50's. Winds remain gusty, shifting out of the SW and continued Monday brings plenty of sunshine but cooler weather, with a high near 65 degrees with breezy west winds gusting as high as 30+mph. Monday evening the clear skies allow temperatures to drop in the mid 40s. Tuesday stays sunny and slightly warmer, with highs pushing near 70 and lighter winds, followed by a slight chance of showers after 2 AM.
The rest of the week looks pleasant and stable, with sunny days and highs in the low to mid-60s, and mostly clear nights with lows in the low to mid-40s. Aside from the brief rain tonight and a slight shower chance late Tuesday,
it's shaping up to be a dry and comfortable week.