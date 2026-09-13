Tonight, skies turn partly cloudy with temps falling into the upper 60s. And there’s a big change coming for Monday. We’ll turn mostly sunny, cooler and less humid, with highs around 80 degrees. Winds out of the north 10-15 mph. Monday night will be clear and noticeably cooler, dropping into the low to mid-50s. The middle of the week looks fantastic mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We warm back into the mid-80s Thursday and Friday, with another chance for a few showers Friday morning.
Forecast September 13th, 2026
- Michael Dane
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- Updated
Michael Dane
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