For your Sunday Funday we'll see partly sunny skies and a comfortable high near 76 degrees, with light east
winds between 5 and 10 mph. Calm and mild evening ahead, with partly cloudy skies and an overnight low around 59.
As we head into Monday, expect patchy morning fog early gives way to, mostly sunny skies by late morning.
Temperatures will reach a high near 78 degrees, with light east winds in the afternoon. Monday night turns mostly
cloudy, with a low around 61, and winds staying calm. Looking ahead to Tuesday, it will be another warm day with
mostly sunny skies and a high near 82. Winds will be light and variable, becoming southwest at 5 to 7 mph in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers moves in Tuesday night, about a 20% chance, with lows near 65. By Wednesday,
we continue with partly sunny skies and another warm high of 82, but rain chances gradually increase later in the day
and into the night, with a 30% chance of showers overnight. From Thursday through Saturday, we’ll see a more unsettled
pattern. Each day brings a 30 to 40% chance of scattered showers, with mostly cloudy skies and daily highs in the
mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will hover in the mid 60s.