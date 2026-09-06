Tonight will be mostly clear and cool, with temperatures dropping in the lower 60s. And the good news is, the beautiful weather sticks around for Labor Day. Monday will be sunny with a high near 82, followed by another mostly clear and comfortable night. Looking ahead, we'll see plenty of sunshine through Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs climbing into the mid 80s. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, approaching 90 degrees, before a chance of showers Thursday night. By Friday and Saturday, we're back to mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the lower 80s.

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