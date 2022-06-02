Forecast Updated on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 3:25am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs: 86-92. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Lingering showers and storms early, otherwise it will be partly cloudy by morning. Lows: 62-68. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and less humid. Highs: 77-83. Winds: NW-W 10-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 56-65. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny and comfortable! Highs: 77-83. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 77-82. Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
It will be an active weather day on Delmarva this afternoon as a cold front will bring the chance of showers and storms by the afternoon and evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has outlooked us for the possibility of severe weather from these storms. It appears the biggest threats are going to be strong gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lightning with these storms. It looks like the first thunderstorms this afternoon should arrive between 2-3pm along the Mid-shore and then we will have a few waves of showers and storms. It does not appear that this is going to be a straight line of thunderstorms. These will be more cellular in nature and will be on and off throughout the evening. The cold front should clear Delmarva by 2-3am with things quieting down by the time we wake up on Friday morning. You will want to be weather aware throughout the day as the storms roll across Delmarva.
Behind the front, a quiet weather pattern with high pressure settling into the forecast for the weekend. It will also bring cooler air, keeping temperatures in the 70s and low 80s all weekend long with lots of sunshine. The heat will start to build back into next week with highs back into the 80s to near 90 degrees. Along with the heat will come the chance for a few showers and storms by Tuesday and Thursday of next week.