Forecast Updated on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 3:20am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers. Highs: 65-73. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few t-storms possible. Lows: 53-58. Winds: SE-S 10-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers / storms. Highs: 70-75. Winds: S 10-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Turning partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 58-63. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of a pop-up shower / storm. Highs: 77-82. Winds: S-SW 10-15 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with a better chance for some showers and storms. Highs: 80-85. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
So, the low pressure is starting to move around a bit more and with it will come some chances for showers in the forecast for Friday and will continue into Saturday. There could be some more robust showers from time to time on Friday as the low moves inland and to our west Friday night. Once the warm front sneaks across Delmarva early on Saturday, we could see a few more showers and even a few thunderstorms bubble up as the low passes the region. We will also notice the humidity start to go up as the warm front passes through the area. Temperatures on Friday and Saturday will be in the low to mid 70s inland. Cooler again at our beach towns with the wind still coming in off the Atlantic for both days.
Sunday will be a better day with highs into the 70s and low 80s with a bit more in the way of sunshine. This could lead to a pop-up shower or storm on Sunday, but I think our chances are less than what we will see on Saturday. Another round of scattered showers and storms looks possible for Monday as a cold front motors across Delmarva.
High pressure looks to follow the front and lead to cooler weather into next week with temperatures in the 70s through Wednesday. Indications are that a warm front will bring shower chances on Thursday and unlock very hot weather for next weekend with the possibility of our first 90 degree day of the year.