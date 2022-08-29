Forecast Updated on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. A stray shower or storm is possible, but not likely. Most of us will be dry. Highs: 88-93. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Some fog may form by the time we get up in the morning. Lows: 72-77. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with PM showers and storms possible. Some of these storms may pack a punch with strong gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning. Highs: 88-93. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Chance of showers and storms early. Otherwise, it turns partly cloudy to mostly clear by morning. Lows: 65-72. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: NW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 84-89. Winds: NW-N 5-10 mph.
The start of the workweek will remain on the toasty side as the Bermuda high remains in control of the weather forecast. We could deal with a stray shower or storm popping up in the late afternoon and evening hours today, but again…the majority will be dry on this Monday. High temperatures today climb up into the 80s and 90s again with heat index values over 100 in a few places. Overnight will come with some extra clouds as an area of low pressure develops to our south and will pass to our south. The wind will shift for a brief time straight out of the south, allowing for some moisture to come overhead to develop those clouds.
A stronger cold front arrives on Tuesday with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening hours. These storms will pack a punch with strong gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning through the first part of the overnight. We should see the front clear by the time we wake up on Wednesday morning and things will start to cool off for a few days as some cooler air comes in from Canada.
The high pressure that comes from Canada will park itself overhead for a prolonged period of time, keeping us on the dry side for a while. Temperatures on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be in the 80s with a few folks starting to approach 90 on Friday. The high begins to slide a little off the coast for the Labor Day holiday weekend with highs climbing into the low 90s for some on Sunday and Monday. A stray chance of a shower or storm enters the forecast by later in the day on Monday.
Another blast of cooler air from Canada comes in for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.