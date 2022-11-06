Today: Partly sunny. Highs: 76-78° Winds: S 5-11 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 48-65° Wind: S 6 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers early. Highs: 76-79° Wind: NW 5-9 mph
Monday night: Mostly clear. Lows: 46-52° Wind: N 6-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 67-61° Lows: 46-52° Wind: N 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 59-61° Lows: 44-51°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 68-71° Lows: 54-56°
Friday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs: 69-71° Lows: 52-64°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Sunday Morning Delmarva! We are going to have another sunny and unseasonably warm day. Morning temperatures will be in the low 60s and gradually warm to the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon. Here on Delmarva it weather will be beautiful and quiet so forecasting attention will be on a weakening cold front off to the west. The high pressure will block the slow easterly progression of the cold front. The evening temperatures will fall to the low 50 to low 60s overnight.
Monday will start the work week off on another warm note. The arrival of the front could cause a few of us to see a shower or two ahead of it causing a slight chance of showers in the morning. Strong high pressure will begin to build once again and Monday will be mostly sunny with temperatures returning to the mid to upper 70s. Now behind the cold front will be cooler, more seasonal temperatures for our Tuesday.
Tuesday we will see high temperatures in the upper 50 to low 60s after starting the day in the mid-40s. Throughout the rest of the workweek, temperatures will be on another warming trend. Until making it to the 70s once again on Friday. Although some details are still un clears at the moment, eyes are on our next significant chance of rain on Friday into Saturday as an area of low pressure is forecast to track northward along the Atlantic coastline.
The average temperature for early November is 62 degrees for a high and a low of 41 degrees.