DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: *Freeze Warning* Mostly clear with light northerly winds. Lows around 30°F.
Tuesday: Frost early. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Seasonable. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 68°F. Normal low: 46°F.
*Freeze Warning until 9 a.m. Tuesday*
After a cold front on Sunday brought Delmarva very little in the way of rain, it did bring cooler air, and a secondary cold front crossed Delmarva on Monday, reinforcing that cool air.
As it did so, it triggered some showers and thundershowers at the coast. Coupled with the cold air moving over the water, causing some instability, several waterspouts have spun up just off the coast. These waterspouts are quite weak and mainly moving away from the coast, so the only danger has been to boaters.
Later Monday night, high pressure will build into the Mid-Atlantic region bringing clear skies and cold temperatures that are likely to fall below freezing away from the coast. Widespread frost is expected, and freeze warnings are up for much of Delmarva away from the coast.
Another chance for isolated to scattered showers arrives with a weak cold front by Wednesday.
High pressure builds back in, but with warmer temperatures for Thursday and Friday, with lots of sunshine.
Another system will bring scattered shower chances this coming weekend.
With little rain on Sunday, wildfire danger continues to grow. An *Increased Fire Danger* statement is in effect for Accomack County. Lighter winds on Tuesday could decrease wildfire dangers, but caution is still urged for any outdoor activities involving spark or flame.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation above normal for April 27 - May 3.