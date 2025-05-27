Forecast Updated on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain by the evening hours. Highs: 65-72. Winds: E-SE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Periods of rain…some of it heavy at times. A few storms are possible overnight. Lows: 58-64. Winds: E 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: On and off rain showers throughout the day. Some of the rain will be heavy at times. Windy. Highs: 63-68. Winds: E 15-40+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Rain showers linger early in the evening before clearing out overnight. Windy. Lows: 57-63. Winds: E-NE 15-35+ mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 74-81. Winds: NW-W 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain showers possible. Highs: 73-77. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
We start off today with just a few extra clouds adding to a very pretty sunrise on Delmarva. The clouds will be on the increase throughout the day ahead of a storm system that will be arriving from the south and west. We should start to see rain showers begin to overspread the area by later this evening and into tonight. Temperatures today will only climb up into the 60s and some low 70s as a wind continues in off the Atlantic and will start to pick up throughout the night as well.
Once the rain starts later this evening and tonight, it will continue on and off for much of the day on Wednesday. We could see some pockets of heavier rain or even a few storms, but everyone sees periods of light and moderate rain throughout the day. On average…we are looking for another 0.50 - 1.00” of rain with some locally heavier amounts possible. Temperatures stay in the 60s for highs on Wednesday with the wind in off the Atlantic with some gusts to 40+ mph possible.
We dry out for Thursday with temperatures jumping up into the 70s to near 80 degrees. Another system brings a chance of some rain and a few storms possible for Friday and Saturday with a cold front that clears us on Saturday evening and leads to a beauty of a Sunday with highs in the 70s. Indications are we see a big warm up to more of a summer feel to the air by the middle of next week with high approaching 90 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday next week.