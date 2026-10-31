Forecast Updated on Saturday, October 31, 2026, at 4:50am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Happy Halloween!!
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 60-65. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Trick or Treat: A wonderful evening with a few high clouds mixing with sunset. Temperatures: 50-60. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy with a little patchy fog possible at sunrise. Lows: 37-46. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 60-67. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Fog looking likely by morning. Lows: 35-40 (48 Beach). Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 62-67. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-71. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
The winds have shifted overnight out of the north and northeast as the backdoor cold front has cleared the region. This will allow temperatures to cool a smidge for the weekend, but we are still forecasting a beauty of a weekend. We start the weekend with lots of sunshine on Saturday, but with the wind out of the north and northeast will drag in some cooler air which means…gone are the 70s we have enjoyed. Highs today will reach the mid 60s inland and we will be in the low 60s at the beach this afternoon.
As you head out for trick or treating…a sweatshirt or a long sleeve shirt will be needed under the costume. The kids should be able to enjoy the evening with a nice hot chocolate with them as they collect their candy taxes from the neighborhood with temperatures in the 50s. Overnight, temperatures will tumble into the 30s and 40s and we could wake up to a little fog in places as we get ready for Sunday services. Remember that we fall back and switch back to Daylight Standard Time tonight…so, our clocks will shift and means we will be gaining an extra hour of sleep (woo-hoo!).
Sunday will be another lovely day with a good amount of sunshine…just a touch cooler then it was on Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the 60s for highs again. A warm front looks to arrive on Monday into Tuesday that will bring us some extra clouds and maybe a stray sprinkle here or there. You will notice the difference in temperatures by the middle of next week with temperatures again well into the 70s.
We are watching that and a much better chance for some showers and storms by late next week. We are looking at the Thursday / Friday window and may even linger in the early part of Saturday.