Forecast Updated on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at 3:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 82-88. Winds: NW-W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 62-69. Winds: W-SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 84-90. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 67-73. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs: 86-92. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 78-86. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
More great weather sticks around to start the short work and school week as the ridge of high pressure sits right over the top of Delmarva today. It will be another beautiful day across the region with sunshine and temperatures today a bit warmer with highs in the mid 80s. It will still be comfortable for much of the day, but don’t get used to it as we will start to see the humidity start to climb heading into Wednesday.
The high will start to slide off the coast Wednesday and have the wind turning out of the west and southwest. This will lead to warmer temperatures with highs into the 80s to near 90 degrees by Wednesday and a bit more humidity. It will still be dry with lots of sunshine on Wednesday. Into Thursday, we will be watching a cold front approaching from the northwest and bring a chance of a few showers and storms by late in the day on Thursday. It wouldn’t surprise me if a few of these storms pack a punch with temperatures again climbing into the 80s and 90s for highs ahead of the front, so something we will be monitoring.
Based on the models…the weekend forecast looks to have a few question marks. The front will clear us to give us a pretty good day on Friday with the wind in off the Atlantic with temperatures in the 70s and 80s for highs. There is this world we live in where the front kinks a bit as a new area of low pressure develops on the front to provide us the chance of some rain showers from late Saturday into Sunday. A secondary front should arrive for later in the day on Sunday to clean everything up in time to leave behind a nice start to next week. If we were picking the better of the two weekend days, Saturday is the pick of the weekend at the moment.