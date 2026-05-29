Forecast Updated on Friday, May 29, 2026, at 4:25am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 73-78. Winds: Var 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a stray sprinkle or shower possible early in the morning hours. Lows: 55-60. Winds: SW-NW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and a bit breezy. Highs: 73-80. Winds: N 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 46-55. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 68-73. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. A stray shower is possible late in the afternoon, but most of us will be dry. Highs: 74-79. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
After a coolish morning to get out the door this morning, the amazing weather from yesterday is parlayed by Mother Nature into the end of the workweek. Expect lots of sunshine and temperatures very comfortable for late May with highs in the 70s. Overnight, we will watch another front arrive with some extra clouds as we wake up on Saturday morning. We also can't rule out a stray shower here or there…but, most will be dry with overnight temperatures in the 50s.
Once the front clears us on Saturday morning, things turn rather nice with sunshine and a bit of a breeze for Saturday with temperatures in the mid 70s. The much cooler air will be more noticeable by Sunday morning as temperatures overnight tumble into the 40s for Sunday morning with highs in the low 70s on Sunday.
The models continue to be all over the place with our rain chances for early next week. As of this morning, the rain symbol is gone on Monday’s forecast as a low will develop and stay to our south, but it wouldn’t shock me if we got a stray shower here or there. Another ridge of high pressure looks to settle into the region for next week with very comfortable air in early June with highs in the 70s. Don’t worry…it looks to turn hot and humid in time for next week with our chance of showers and storms.