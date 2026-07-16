Forecast Updated on Thursday, July 16, 2026, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a stray shower or storms. Hot and humid. A bit of smoke keeps temperatures in check. Highs: 90-97 (Beaches: 80-90). Winds: NE-SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: A stray shower or storm early, otherwise it will be mostly clear with lots of smoke and haze by morning. Lows: 73-79. Winds: SW-N 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with lots of smoke and haze in the air for much of the day. Highs: 86-92 (Beaches: 80-90). Heat Index Values: 101-106. Winds: NE-SE 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear with haze from the wildfire smoke. Lows: 70-76. Winds: SE-SW 5-20 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny early with the chance of scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs: 90-96. (Beaches: 84-94). Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some lingering showers and a few rumbles of thunder possible. Highs: 87-92 (Beaches: 82-88). Winds: W-NW 10-20+ mph.
Our air quality will remain a big issue for the next couple of days as we will continue to watch smoke from wildfires to our northwest. The wildfire smoke from Canada will help to limit temperatures during the day, but it will also be an assist to keep temperatures warmer in the early morning hours. We are starting you off in the 70s and 80s as you step outside with a good amount of humidity in the air. The smoke will not be too thick this afternoon, so our temperatures should still push up well into the 90s today with heat index values in the low 100s. Our beach towns will be a little cooler as the breeze starts from the northeast today before switching back out of the south in the afternoon. A boundary will push across Delmarva this evening that could spark up a stray shower or storm. This chance will be limited with the amount of smoke that will be pushing in with the boundary, so the majority of us will remain dry.
The wind turning out of the north and northwest to start on Friday brings with it a very thick plume of smoke across the region and this will limit the amount of sunlight that can get down to the surface. This will limit our temperatures into the 80s and low 90s for highs on Friday with our beach towns in the low to mid 80s as the wind will be spinning for much of the day with a component off the Atlantic. The boundary will move back north as a warm front on Saturday morning and will unlock some cleaner air and more humidity.
I think we have a better chance for scattered showers and storms on Saturday as a pretty good cold front starts to arrive. We should be looking for isolated showers and storms in the first part of the evening with the biggest threat of storms arriving overnight with a line of storms roaring through the region. The front looks to linger across the region on Sunday and even into Monday now and may keep things unsettled with some showers and storms in the forecast to start things off early next week. We will need to watch the Gulf for any low development which may provide us with some extra moisture along this front for those showers and storms early next week. The front clears us on Tuesday with some more scattered showers and storms.
The humidity will drop behind the front and lead to some cooler air arriving for the middle of next week with highs in the 80s by Wednesday and Thursday and morning temperatures on Thursday and Friday morning may be in the 50s and 60s again.