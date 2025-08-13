Forecast Updated on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with some scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 87-92. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: A few storms are possible in the early part of the night, otherwise it will be partly cloudy. Lows: 67-73. Winds: SW-W 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with a few PM storms possible. Highs: 85-92. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: A few storms linger early, otherwise it will turn mostly clear by morning. Lows: 67-74. Winds: NW-N 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 85-90. Winds: N 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 78-88. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
The heat and humidity will start to build again over the next few days as high pressure slides off the coast and the wind starts to turn out of the southwest. This will drive in that tropical air off the Gulf across the south and into our neck of the woods for the next couple of days.
As the humidity continues to be around, we wake up to warmer temperatures this morning and the fog settling in places. Be mindful of that over the next couple of hours. Once the sun comes out, the fog lifts and leads to highs up into the 80s and 90s on a hazy day with a mix of sun and clouds. Our real storm chances will start to come up this afternoon as the front to our northwest starts to slowly arrive. A few of these storms could pack a punch with some strong gusty winds, very heavy rain, and a good amount of lightning.
Thursday will bring a few more showers and storms as the cold front clears the region. A few of these storms on Thursday could pack a punch with some strong and gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lightning as well. The front clears the area by Thursday night and will drop humidity levels throughout the day on Friday as high pressure takes control of the forecast.
At the moment, we see another quiet weekend with temperatures in the 80s with a good amount of sunshine. We will be paying attention to the tropics as Erin has formed off the African coast and will become our first Hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season. This storm looks to come close enough to Delmarva by the middle of next week that we will have to closely monitor the storm. It will for sure impact the beaches with some very high rip current threats and the open water fishing in the Atlantic for a few days.