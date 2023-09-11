Forecast Updated on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 4:05am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of some scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Highs: 80-87. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. We may have to deal with some fog in the morning. Most of us should wake up okay. Lows: 65-73. Winds: W-NW 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a pop-up shower or storm. Most of us will be dry. Highs: 80-87. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with the chance of a few showers / storms by the morning hours. Lows: 67-75. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of scattered showers / storms. Highs: 80-87. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy as Lee passes by to our west. Highs: 77-83. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
We got two different fronts heading our way and will lead to an unsettled weather pattern to start the workweek off. Let’s talk about today with the chance of a few showers and storms throughout the day. The day will act a lot like what we saw over the weekend where most of the day will be dry and some of us will deal with showers and storms. Where the sun comes out, temperatures will jump quickly into the 80s…but also help to destabilize the atmosphere and allow for more showers and storms to develop. The front clears up tonight and will allow for a wind shift from the northwest and west to allow a little bit of dry air into the area to limit our storm chances for Tuesday.
Another cold front arrives on Wednesday with another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms and will be the front that will direct Hurricane Lee away from our coast as the storm heads towards New England and the Canadian Maritime for the weekend. Expect these showers and storms on Wednesday that could pack a punch with gusty winds, heavy rain, and lots of lightning. A ridge of high pressure will slide in behind the front to help act as a lineman in football to make sure the storm stays off our coast.
The high that comes in will bring cooler and dry air for the weekend where temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s all weekend long with morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s…that will be nice and refreshing!
Hurricane Lee churns in the open waters and will begin to turn north as we head into the workweek this week. At the moment the computer models keep this storm between the goal posts of the US and Bermuda before it starts to bend back toward the coast and could make things miserable for New England and Canada over the weekend. There will be another storm that will form in the Atlantic later this week that we will be paying attention to for the foreseeable future.