Forecast Updated on Monday, July 28, 2025, at 3:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 86-95. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 72-80. Winds: E-SE 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 90-98. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 70-78. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs: 90-98. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 88-95. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
The big heat and humidity will continue to build over the next few days as this ridge of high pressure over the top of Delmarva this morning will start to slide off the coast in the coming days. Today will be a little bit better at the beaches with a light wind from the northeast will keep temperatures there in the 80s. Inland, we climb up into the 90s again with heat index values approaching 105 this afternoon. We will see a good amount of sunshine and we will have to pay attention to the sea breeze this afternoon if we pop a very stray shower or storm.
It turns even hotter for Tuesday and Wednesday as the wind turns southwest as the ridge of high pressure continues to move away from the coast. Highs into the mid 90s with heat index values between 102-110 are expected for both days. This will lead to heat advisories and extreme heat warnings to be issued on Delmarva for both days with such difficult conditions for the body to mitigate and regulate itself.
The chance of a few showers and storms will start to go up on Wednesday as a weak little boundary will move across Delmarva. On Thursday, an even better threat for severe weather arrives as a cold front will begin to push across Delmarva. Timing looks to be late evening and the first part of the night with the biggest threats being strong and gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lightning.
The rain could linger into the start of Friday before conditions improve by Friday evening and Friday night leading to the nicest weekend you can forecast for the first weekend in August. Temperatures in the 70s and low 80s with morning lows in the 50s by Sunday and Monday morning with lots of sunshine. No excuses for not being outside for this coming weekend…find something to do with the family outside.