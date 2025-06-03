DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Clear skies. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Wildfire smoke haze. Light winds from the south. Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance for evening showers and thunder. Highs around 80°F. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 80°F.
Monday: Scattered showers. Highs in the low 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 79°F. Normal low: 59°F.
High pressure has settled over Delmarva, making for quiet weather for the next few days.
Tuesday night will be clear and seasonable, with lows in the mid to upper 50s.
As the high slowly slides to the east, out ot sea, our winds will gradually shift to a southerly direction, which will mean warmer temperatures for the mid-week timeframe. We'll reach the mid 80s for Wednesday and Thursday, before dropping back to the low 80s into the weekend. Overnight lows will climb from the upper 50s Tuesday night, to the mid 60s by Friday night, meaning an increase in humidity.
Skies will stay mainly sunny through Thursday.
By Friday, a cold front will approach from the northwest, and this will bring our next chance for rain and thunderstorms. While the timing is uncertain, the best estimates for rain and thunder will be late Friday night through Saturday.
High pressure returns Sunday, along with seasonable temperatures around 80°F.
Wildfire smoke from Canada is overspreading much of the continental United States. Current guidance is showing that the smoke should remain well above ground level, so respiratory discomfort should only be limited only to those with the most sensitive respiratory systems. Expect a milky, hazy look to the sky, even on sunny days. The smoke could make for some colorful sunrises and sunsets!
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for June 10 - June 16.
In the Tropics: An area of low pressure is expected to form off the Carolina Coast later this week and could briefly develop tropical or subtropical characteristics. It is unlikely to affect Delmarva, and the chance for development is only 10 percent.