Forecast Updated on Monday, August 4, 2025, at 5:35am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny and still comfortable. Hazy due to the wildfire smoke from Canada. Highs: 77-84. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 58-72. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few scattered showers. Highs: 78-84. Winds: NE-E 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Lows: 62-72. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Highs: 78-84. Winds: E 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of some scattered showers. Highs: 77-84. Winds: E-SE 5-20+ mph.
Mother Nature is playing games with us for this week as we enter the now extended White Marlin Open. The open waters of the Atlantic are going to be impacted all week as the tropics decided to get wild and active after two months of quiet. We had Dexter from the Atlantic between the US and Bermuda and will continue out to sea…but, this is churning up the Atlantic the first few days. We will watch for another area of low pressure to possibly form off the coast of the Carolinas over the next few days. All of this coupled with this consistent northeast to east wind that will exist for the first few days have really kicked the surf and waves up in the Atlantic and will make boating rough for the next several days.
We will stay sunny today across Delmarva with temperatures still on the comfortable side with highs in the 70s at the beach and 80s inland this afternoon. The one difference today compared to the last few days as the high tries to make it in here…the smoke from wildfires in Canada will bring a significant haze to the air and will lower air quality levels for most of the region. It is lowering it so much so that the state of Delaware has declared today a Code Orange Air Quality Alert day. So, if you have respiratory issues or have sensitivity to respiratory issues…you should take it easy today.
With the wind continuing in off the Atlantic for the next few days, we will see temperatures stay in the 70s at the beach and 80s inland. There are hints that as we get to Tuesday and Wednesday…a little flow of moisture will move over the top of the area keeping us socked in the clouds and will bring the chance of a few showers starting on Tuesday and continuing for much of the week. It will not be a total washout, but a few showers will make this a tricky forecast to get the yardwork and car wash done this week.
The low forming off the coast of the Carolinas looks to move inland as we head into the weekend and could allow for some moisture to bring us the chance of rain showers into the weekend with temperatures into the 80s. Once we get the low moving to the northeast, conditions continue to improve early next week…but, we return to summer weather with highs into the 90s by Monday and Tuesday.