Forecast Updated on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 3:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 85-92. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a stray shower or storm possible, but most will be dry. Lows: 67-73. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with some scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 87-94. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: A storm or two early are possible, otherwise it will be partly cloudy. Lows: 67-73. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with a few PM storms possible. Highs: 85-92. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 85-90. Winds: NW-N 5-20+ mph.
The heat and humidity will start to build again over the next few days as high pressure slides off the coast and the wind starts to turn out of the southwest. This will drive in that tropical air off the Gulf across the south and into our neck of the woods by Wednesday and Thursday.
Another great day ahead of us on Tuesday as temperatures climb with highs in the 80s and even a few low 90s possible this afternoon. The humidity is already up this morning and with the wind out of the south and southwest…the air is going to start feeling heavier and heavier throughout the day. Overnight tonight, we could see some fog settle in across Delmarva as temperatures only fall into the 70s overnight with a very light wind.
This will lead to highs up into the 80s and 90s Wednesday as the humidity continues to build. Our real storm chances will start to come up on Wednesday and Thursday as a couple weak pieces of energy swing through the area. A few of these storms on Thursday could pack a punch with some strong and gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lightning.
At the moment, we see another quiet weekend next week with temperatures in the 80s and a few low 90s with a good amount of sunshine. We will be paying attention to the tropics as Erin has formed off the African coast and will become our first Hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season. This storm looks to come close enough to Delmarva by the middle of next week that we will have to closely monitor the storm. It will for sure impact the beaches with some very high rip current threats and the open water fishing in the Atlantic for a few days.