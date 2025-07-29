DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday evening: Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Lows in the low to mid 70s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Highs in the mid 90s, feeling like 100°F or more at times. A thunderstorm is possible late, mainly north. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Breezy. Highs near 80°F.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F. Normal low: 68°F.
With hot and humid high pressure over the Mid-Atlantic, we'll have to prepare for at least one more hot and humid day on Delmarva before some relief comes this weekend.
So that will mean that Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday, with a mix of clouds and sun, and hot temperatures reaching the mid 90s. With the humidity it will feel like 100° to 105°F at times, however at this time we're not expecting to reach Heat Advisory criteria.
A cold front will sink down over Delmarva on Thursday and Friday, bringing rain and thunderstorms. At this point, I don't want to call either day a washout as I don't think it will rain all day. But any storms could come with gusty, heavy downpours and frequent lightning, and possibly a localized flooding threat.
All of Delmarva is under a Level 2 "Slight" threat for flooding on Thursday. This means that there is a 15 percent chance of flooding happening within 25 miles of any given point.
As the front sinks farther south, showers and thunderstorms could linger into Friday before ending during the afternoon.
We'll notice a big change in temperatures by Friday afternoon as a cooler and drier high pressure ridge builds in from the north.
That will set us up for a delightful weekend! Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs around 80°F! The only issue we may have to deal with Saturday will be some gusty northeast winds from the pressure gradient formed by the incoming high and departing front.
Conditions should remain comfortable with calmer winds on Sunday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for August 5 - August 11.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.