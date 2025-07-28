DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Mostly clear. Isolated areas of patchy fog possible late. Lows in the low to mid 70s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Highs in the mid 90s, feeling like 100°F or more at times. An isolated pop-up shower is possible late. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Highs in the mid 90s, feeling like 100°F or more at times. A thunderstorms is possible late. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90°F. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs near 80°F.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F. Normal low: 68°F.
A high pressure ridge is bringing more hot and humid weather to Delmarva for at least the first have of the week.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, be prepared for afternoon highs reaching the mid 90s. With dewpoints well into the 70s, humidity will make it feel like 100°F or more at times. Outdoor activities should be limited in the afternoon, and if possible, rescheduled for the morning or evening hours to avoid the heat. While both days are expected to be dry, I'm including a low, less than 20 percent chance, for a pop-up shower or thunderstorms given how hot and humid it will be, but without any significant forcing for storm development, most folks won't see any rain.
A cold front will slowly cross Delmarva Thursday into Friday, bringing widespread on-and-off showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms could even pop up as early as late Wednesday night.
At this point, we're not expecting much in the way of severe weather with storms Thursday and Friday, but gusty downpours and frequent lightning will be a threat. There is also a possibility of localized flooding, as these storms are likely to be efficient rain producers (there will be plenty of leftover humidity in the atmosphere from the hot and humid conditions earlier in the week). There could be localized areas of 2 to 3 inches or more of rain.
All of Delmarva is under a Level 2 "Slight" threat for flooding on Thursday. This means that there is a 15 percent chance of flooding happening within 25 miles of any given point.
Our reward for the heat, humidity, and at times soggy conditions this week will be a glorious weekend! We're expecting lots of sunshine, lower humidity, and high temperatures that might not get out of the 70s on Saturday!
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average near normal, and precipitation near normal for August 4 - August 10.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.