DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Showers early, then becoming partly to mostly clear. Patchy fog possible. Muggy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds and P.M. thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s, feeling like around 105°F at times. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 88°F. Normal low: 68°F.
A period of unsettled weather is expected on Delmarva in the coming week.
Remnants of Tropical Storm "Chantal" have brought periods of moderate to heavy rain to parts of Delmarva Monday, prompting some flash flood warnings to parts of the Maryland Midshore.
Those remnants will move offshore Monday night, but tropical heat and humidity will remain over the peninsula for much of the upcoming week.
Monday night will see rain taper off, with skies becoming partly to mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog will be possible by sunrise Tuesday.
Tuesday will start off mostly sunny, hot and humid, but clouds will increase in the afternoon ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s, and with the humidity feel like 105°F or more at times. A
Heat Advisory is posted for much of Delmarva on Tuesday.
The aforementioned cold front arrives Tuesday afternoon, and will bring a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the evening. Some of these storms could be strong to severe for heavy downpours and damaging wind gusts.
The frontal boundary will then stall out near Delmarva, and linger through the rest of the week.
We'll have continued humid conditions with daily chances of showers and thunderstorms through the coming weekend. Torrential downpours with any thunderstorms will keep Delmarva under a localized flooding threat each day, even if the storms don't become severe.
Temperatures will "cool" down a little bit by Thursday into the weekend, into the mid to upper 80s, but remain humid.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for July 14 - July 20.
In the Tropics: Remnants of Tropical Storm "Chantal" will move offshore the Mid-Atlantic Monday evening. There are no other areas of potential development in the next seven days.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.