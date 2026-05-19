Forecast Updated on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny, hot and a bit humid. Highs: 86-94. Winds: S 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 65-72. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of some scattered showers and storms late in the day. Highs: 85-93. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with on and off showers and storms throughout the night. Lows: 55-62. Winds: SW-W 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible on and off throughout the day. Highs: 65-72. Winds: SE-E 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with on and off showers throughout the day. Highs: 55-60. Winds: NE 10-20+ mph.
If you have been waiting for the arrival of summer, well look no further than the next couple of days. You can feel the air this morning as the humidity has gone way up over the course of the evening and overnight and will lead to an even hotter feeling in the afternoon. Highs will climb up into the 90s this afternoon, but the heat index values will go over the triple digit mark in many places. The breeze will pick up a bit this afternoon with just a few gusts to 25+ mph. Overnight temperatures will only fall back into the 70s for tomorrow morning...
The Bermuda High locks up the weather for the next few days and will keep things on the toasty side as temperatures jump into the low and mid 90s. It may be even a touch hotter than we are forecasting because of the current drought we are experiencing on Delmarva. All of it will change on Wednesday as the cold front pushes across Delmarva with the chances of scattered showers and storms into the evening hours. Some of these storms could pack a punch and we will need to watch where the front will stall out once it arrives.
The models are suggesting that this front will become our best friend for a few days and keep things unsettled for the start of the long holiday weekend. On and off rain showers and even a few rumbles of thunder could be possible for Thursday, Friday, and early on Saturday. Does it rain the entire time…no. Does it mean we should have some backup plans in the back pocket…yes.
The optimism is the idea that the front should push back north through late on Saturday and allow for a little drying for Sunday and Memorial Day Monday. At the moment, I am keeping a chance of a stray shower or storm on Sunday but trying to keep things quiet on Memorial Day. This doesn’t mean that a stray shower or storm is possible either day, but it’s not as aggressive with the shower chances like it is for earlier in the weekend. I will say this forecast is more than likely to change the next few days, so stay tuned as we fine tune the forecast.