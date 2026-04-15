Forecast Updated on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at 3:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 85-90. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 65-70. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 84-90. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible by the morning hours. Lows: 62-68. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a stray shower here or there. Most of us will be dry. Highs: 78-84. Winds: W-NW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 75-81. Winds: N 5-20+ mph.
High pressure is locking into control of the forecast for the foreseeable future (at least the next week) and will really help to crank up the warmth and even some humidity by the middle of next week. The high solidifies control of the forecast today and tomorrow and will have temperatures soaring into the 80s to near 90 degrees. The hottest day will be on Wednesday where many record highs will fall across Delmarva as our current record highs are in the mid 80s for today. Overnight and into Thursday will be a summer-like night with overnight temperatures in the upper 60s and maybe some low 70s as we wake up...
It will be a very warm Thursday with lots of sunshine, but by Thursday evening we will be watching another weak front that could provide enough energy with the chance of a stray shower or storm into the early morning hours of Friday. The wind turns more out of the north for Friday and Saturday…which will cool us off a bit with highs in the low to mid 80s. Our best chance of showers and storms comes with a stronger cold front to arrive on Delmarva for Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. These storms could pack a punch with the type of colder air coming in behind this front for Sunday night and into Monday morning.
Return to normal spring weather for early next week as temperatures look to fall into the 50s and 60s for highs on Monday and Tuesday. We need to be on the lookout for the possibility of a frost or freeze on Tuesday morning. High pressure holds control of the forecast to start the week with sunshine. There are indications that things may become a bit unsettled with shower chances into later next week…