DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the low 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Seasonable. Highs in the mid 50s.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Seasonable. Highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Warm. Highs around 70°F.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and windy. Rain and thunderstorms possible in the evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Monday: Morning showers, then clearing. Highs around 60°F. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 54°F. Normal low: 34°F.
A dry cold front has sagged over Delmarva today, which is making for difficult temperature forecast, however we're expecting temperatures to be at least normal to slightly above normal.
With the front just to our south, easterly flow off the Atlantic Ocean will bring increasing clouds Wednesday night, along with patchy fog after midnight. While significant rain isn't expected, we could see some mist or drizzle along the shores of the Delaware Bay and Atlantic Ocean.
The frontal boundary will stick around in the vicinity of Delmarva through Friday, making for partly to mostly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures.
A strong storm system is expected to develop over the Upper Midwest by the weekend, which will swing a strong cold front across much of the eastern United States, including Delmarva by Sunday night.
Ahead of this front, winds will shift to the south on Saturday, which will push that cold front out of here as a warm front, and send our temperatures up to near 70 degrees.
As the main cold front approaches Sunday, winds will significantly increase, with gusts to 40 mph or more expected. Windy rain and even a few strong to severe thunderstorms will be likely Sunday evening into early Monday morning. Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat in any storms.
We'll gradually clear the skies Monday into Tuesday, with mild temperatures in the low 60s.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for March 19 - March 25.