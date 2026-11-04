DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds. Warm. Lows around 60°F.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday: Mainly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. Breezy. Highs in the low 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the low 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 63°F. Normal low: 41°F.
It has been about two and a half weeks since we've had measurable rain on Delmarva, and that streak will come to an end by Friday.
A long frontal system currently draped from the western Great Lakes to the Gulf Coast is slowly approaching from the west.
Out ahead of this front, high pressure is situated off the East Coast, resulting in southerly winds have have pushed temperatures Wednesday afternoon well into the 70s over most of Delmarva.
As humidity continues to increase, the winds will strengthen Wednesday night. Clouds will also be on the increase, which means that fog is unlikely Thursday morning.
On Thursday, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies, with a low chance of a stray shower. Temperatures will be unusually warm for this time of year, running in the mid to upper 70s by Thursday afternoon, despite the cloud cover.
We'll see rain start to develop late Thursday night, which will continue throughout the day on Friday as the frontal system is expected to stall out over the East Coast. An area of low pressure could develop along the front, enhancing rainfall.
Friday will see the best chances for rain, some of which could be heavy at times. Exact timing and placement of the heaviest rain is still uncertain, but the umbrellas could be getting a workout. Most of Delmarva should expect to see at least 1 to 2 inches of welcome rain.
Then high pressure builds back in for a mostly sunny and seasonable weekend! Temperatures will be cooler, with mid to upper 60s on Saturday, and low 60s on Sunday. It will be breezy, with seasonably cool temperatures continuing into the middle of next week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation below normal for Nov 11 - Nov 17.
In the Tropics: A disturbance south of Bermuda is expected to drift around the Atlantic and possibly develop into a subtropical storm before moving out to the central Atlantic late this week. It has a medium, 50 percent chance of development. The next name on the Atlantic hurricane list is "Kyle".
There are no other areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.